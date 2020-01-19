Eric & Mary Ann Trygg: Lots of love for our animal friends in Nevada County

My husband, Eric, and I were very pleased to have worked with Jenie and volunteers at the Grass Valley City Animal Shelter and Veterinarian Linda Fossum from Sierra Oaks Veterinary Services in order to adopt a new cat.

All parties were very caring and professional during the process.

We needed a little time to determine through an office visit with Dr. Fossum, whether Sherbert, who was an injured stray you may have read about in The Union, would be a good fit for us. We are a couple who already possess two aged kitties.

Everyone helped us immensely and we were reminded of how much love there is for our animal friends in Nevada County through special people like Jenie, Dr. Fossum and shelter volunteers.

Eric and Mary Ann Trygg

Grass Valley