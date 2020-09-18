Elsie Durgin: Choose ‘Interim Hospice Care of Grass Valley’
Through Art Durgin’s final time here on earth, I experienced service for his care from both of the local hospice agencies in Grass Valley. If you are like me, I didn’t know we had two. After “Hospice of the Foothills” abruptly discharged Art as he was recovering from a stroke along with his lung cancer, we went with “Interim Hospice of Grass Valley.” Interim’s loving care and quick response to meet every need was refreshing and so appreciated.
You don’t hear about them because Interim doesn’t take donations. Both agencies receive pay from Medicare, but with Interim Hospice of Grass Valley, that payment alone is sufficient. In addition to qualified RN and medical doctor care, chaplain and social worker, they provided all of Art’s personal hygiene products and life support equipment, at no cost to us. Please for your sake and your loved one’s comfort, think of Interim Hospice of Grass Valley. If you need hospice care call 916-779-0811.
Elsie Durgin
Grass Valley
