Ellen Reynard: For RBG
For a moment,
before they rush
to replace her
with another —
one who is equally
mortal, ephemeral,
a blink in the eye
on a cosmic scale —
can we honor
Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
She served us
and she served the law
with integrity
and perseverance,
she served
as few have done.
For this moment,
for this day,
may we honor her,
may we respect
what she honored
what she respected?
Too soon, the politicos
will rush in, sound off,
in the name of agenda,
greed, financial gain.
But for now,
for a moment,
can we grieve?
Ellen Reynard
Nevada City
