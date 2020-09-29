Ellen Reynard: For RBG | TheUnion.com
Ellen Reynard: For RBG

Letters Letters |

For a moment,

before they rush

to replace her

with another —

one who is equally

mortal, ephemeral,

a blink in the eye

on a cosmic scale —

can we honor

Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

She served us

and she served the law

with integrity

and perseverance,

she served

as few have done.

For this moment,

for this day,

may we honor her,

may we respect

what she honored

what she respected?

Too soon, the politicos

will rush in, sound off,

in the name of agenda,

greed, financial gain.

But for now,

for a moment,

can we grieve?

Ellen Reynard

Nevada City

