Ellen Macdonald: Recall’s a bad idea

Gov. Gavin Newsom has led California with strength through this pandemic and 80% of adults aged 18-plus have had at least one vaccine shot. Also, the current statewide number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is lower than other large states, largely due to some mandates and masking.

Yes, the governor has made some mistakes, but for a state with 39 million people, a major pandemic and a mega-drought, these mistakes have been relatively minor.

In 2018, Newsom was elected with 61.9% of the vote, a clear majority. If he is recalled, his replacement could be elected with as little as 5% but more likely 18% of voters. Additionally, the two top candidates for replacement have zero experience leading any government agency, let alone the largest state in the country The actual recall of Newsom would be a bizarre outcome given these numbers, if it weren’t so serious. It could be disastrous for California.

I sense a degree of apathy around this recall election in California voters, particularly in some Democrats and independents. Please, Democrats, do not underestimate the importance of this recall election. Let’s vote “no” to the bid to recall Gavin Newsom.

Ellen Macdonald





Grass Valley