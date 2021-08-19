Ellen Macdonald: Recall’s a bad idea
Gov. Gavin Newsom has led California with strength through this pandemic and 80% of adults aged 18-plus have had at least one vaccine shot. Also, the current statewide number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is lower than other large states, largely due to some mandates and masking.
Yes, the governor has made some mistakes, but for a state with 39 million people, a major pandemic and a mega-drought, these mistakes have been relatively minor.
In 2018, Newsom was elected with 61.9% of the vote, a clear majority. If he is recalled, his replacement could be elected with as little as 5% but more likely 18% of voters. Additionally, the two top candidates for replacement have zero experience leading any government agency, let alone the largest state in the country The actual recall of Newsom would be a bizarre outcome given these numbers, if it weren’t so serious. It could be disastrous for California.
I sense a degree of apathy around this recall election in California voters, particularly in some Democrats and independents. Please, Democrats, do not underestimate the importance of this recall election. Let’s vote “no” to the bid to recall Gavin Newsom.
Ellen Macdonald
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Ellen Macdonald: Recall’s a bad idea
Gov. Gavin Newsom has led California with strength through this pandemic and 80% of adults aged 18-plus have had at least one vaccine shot. Also, the current statewide number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is…