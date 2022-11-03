Ellen Macdonald: Kiley ads distort the truth

There are too many outright falsehoods coming from GOP congressional candidate, Kevin Kiley. Here are a few:

Candidate Kiley has been running a TV ad in which he states that his opponent, Democratic candidate Dr. Kermit Jones, supports “Defund the Police”.

In fact, Kermit Jones does not support, and never has supported, defunding the police.

Candidate Kiley’s website states he would lower the middle-class tax increases brought on by the Biden-Pelosi tax policies. I assume he is referring to the tax increases from the Inflation Reduction Act which increased the tax on large corporations to a minimum 15%. In fact, the bill does not raise the rates on the middle class since there’s no increase on individual incomes.

Again on Kiley’s website, he blames high inflation on “the Pelosi Congress”. High inflation rates are a worldwide problem with rates as high as 83% (Argentina). The US inflation rate is 8.2% but Italy, Britain, Germany, Russia, and more are higher. While Nancy Pelosi is a strong Speaker, Kiley flatters Pelosi’s strength if he thinks she is to blame for the economies of the rest of the world.

Why does a well-educated candidate resort so often to distortions of the truth?

Ellen Macdonald

Grass Valley