Ellen Macdonald: Adona the best candidate by far
I am writing to voice my support for Natalie Adona for Nevada County clerk-recorder in the upcoming primary election. I have heard Natalie speak on several occasions in the past few months, including at the recent League of Women Voters forum and a tape from a forum at the Carter Center in Atlanta at which Natalie was a panelist in a discussion entitled, “Can an Election Be Stolen?”
Based on my observations, it is clear to me that Natalie Adona is by far the best candidate for clerk-recorder. Her knowledge of election law is comprehensive, and she is generous in sharing the information.
Neither of her opponents in the race comes close to her ease of understanding the job and excellent communication skills. Natalie says she loves working with elections as the bedrock of democracy and an essential part of our lives. Her enthusiasm is clear.
Finally, Natalie’s education, including a B.A. from Berkeley, a law degree from American University in Washington, D.C., and an MPA from American University, makes her well qualified to continue the work she is essentially already doing.
I will gladly vote for Natalie Adona in this primary.
Ellen Macdonald
Grass Valley
