Ellen Hagan: Gratitude for the firefighters

Heartfelt thanks to CalFire, regional fire departments, and private firefighters who fought the Jones Fire. We realize you put your lives at risk for us.

You held the line at Highway 49! We’re grateful to the bulldozer operators for clearing around homes. Thank you to Jack Harvey. We’re also thankful to our neighbors on Cedarsong Road, whose efforts to create defensible space made a difference. The danger for us has passed for the moment, but we realize firefighters have continuing work to do. We’re behind you!

To those who have lost homes, you have our deepest sympathy.

Ellen Hagan and Cedarsong neighbors

Nevada City