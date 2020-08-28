Ellen Hagan: Gratitude for the firefighters
Heartfelt thanks to CalFire, regional fire departments, and private firefighters who fought the Jones Fire. We realize you put your lives at risk for us.
You held the line at Highway 49! We’re grateful to the bulldozer operators for clearing around homes. Thank you to Jack Harvey. We’re also thankful to our neighbors on Cedarsong Road, whose efforts to create defensible space made a difference. The danger for us has passed for the moment, but we realize firefighters have continuing work to do. We’re behind you!
To those who have lost homes, you have our deepest sympathy.
Ellen Hagan and Cedarsong neighbors
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User