Elizabeth Price: Thank you to the good Samaritans
March 10, 2019
I wish to sincerely thank all those good Samaritans who stopped by to render aid or assistance to a stranded traveler Friday last.
My faith in the goodness of my fellow human beings has increased.
Especially a "thank you" to Eric, who loaned me his cell phone to call AAA for a tow, and to cancel some appointments.
The tow truck finally arrived (busy day).The car is in the shop, being repaired, and all is well.
Elizabeth Price
Rough and Ready
