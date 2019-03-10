Elizabeth Price: Thank you to the good Samaritans

I wish to sincerely thank all those good Samaritans who stopped by to render aid or assistance to a stranded traveler Friday last.

My faith in the goodness of my fellow human beings has increased.

Especially a "thank you" to Eric, who loaned me his cell phone to call AAA for a tow, and to cancel some appointments.

The tow truck finally arrived (busy day).The car is in the shop, being repaired, and all is well.

Elizabeth Price

Rough and Ready