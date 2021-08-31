Elise Hougesen-Finstad: Thanks to all who helped on the Bennett Fire

Thank you, firefighters, construction workers, and sheriff’s siren-sounding traffic-calming convoy.

The fire started a half mile from our neighborhood. We had twice the traffic down Highway 174. Thanks to the two neighborhood men who directed traffic at Ophir Hill away from Bennett Street, the fire trucks could get through to fight the fire, which went from Bennett right up to businesses.

It was more than two hours of constant sirens, air planes and traffic noise. It stopped the 60-acre fire. I do not think any structures were destroyed. Please remember the 25 mph speed limit on Highway 174, Colfax Highway and 15 mph at crosswalks, where many pedestrians cross.

Thanks to guardian angels and hearts of Jesus and Mary for a favorable wind!

Elise Hougesen-Finstad





Grass Valley