Elise Hougesen-Finstad: Thanks to all who helped on the Bennett Fire
Thank you, firefighters, construction workers, and sheriff’s siren-sounding traffic-calming convoy.
The fire started a half mile from our neighborhood. We had twice the traffic down Highway 174. Thanks to the two neighborhood men who directed traffic at Ophir Hill away from Bennett Street, the fire trucks could get through to fight the fire, which went from Bennett right up to businesses.
It was more than two hours of constant sirens, air planes and traffic noise. It stopped the 60-acre fire. I do not think any structures were destroyed. Please remember the 25 mph speed limit on Highway 174, Colfax Highway and 15 mph at crosswalks, where many pedestrians cross.
Thanks to guardian angels and hearts of Jesus and Mary for a favorable wind!
Elise Hougesen-Finstad
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Linda Lind: Gratitude for the firefighters, law enforcement
Please allow me to give my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all of the brave men and women in law enforcement and fire fighters who have saved our towns from fire. Also, my heartfelt appreciation…