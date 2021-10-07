Elisabeth White: Section 8 families can’t find housing

Hi there, I’m wondering if The Union could do a story about what getting on Section 8 is like and how hard it is to find a place to live with the time limit and budget.

I am a single mother who just received a Section 8 voucher for a two bedroom. The amount given is $1,229, which has to include utilities. I have literally dropped off applications to every apartment complex in town, and there’s a one to five year waiting list for each place.

I’m told that if I don’t find a place within the 90-day limit, then I lose the voucher and have to reapply. I originally applied six years ago, so I have waited that long. Now I’m in a position where I may lose the voucher and my opportunity to find a stable home.

Being in my 40s and dealing with one dramatic situation after another, and dealing with health issues, it’s been difficult to work enough to get ahead, so I am super excited for this opportunity as I have had to move more than 40 times in a decade, and it’s given me a lot of PTSD, which makes it harder to move each time.

The housing costs in Nevada County are incredibly high and it’s impossible to find any home to live in. I think the story should be about trying to find a place in any way possible and I think this is a great solution — a story for the paper and motivation for maybe landlords and the community to come together and support the community.





I’m renting a room for this month, and have to be out so I may have to find another place to temporarily live to hopefully find a place to live. It’s hard.

Elisabeth White

Nevada County