Eleanore Hurley: Approve of DA’s decision
March 24, 2019
I wish to commend the Nevada County District Attorney's Office in its decision to clear both deputies involved in discharging their weapons during an altercation with a Christopher Mills on Feb. 22, 2018.
Eleanore Tina Hurley, retired law enforcement, San Francisco Sheriff's Dept.
Grass Valley
