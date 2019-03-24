 Eleanore Hurley: Approve of DA’s decision | TheUnion.com

Eleanore Hurley: Approve of DA’s decision

I wish to commend the Nevada County District Attorney's Office in its decision to clear both deputies involved in discharging their weapons during an altercation with a Christopher Mills on Feb. 22, 2018.

Eleanore Tina Hurley, retired law enforcement, San Francisco Sheriff's Dept.

Grass Valley

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.