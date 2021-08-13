Eleanor McCrea: Fire Safety County issues are ours, too
A recent article in The Union reported allegations of losses by the Nevada County Fire Safety Council. I wondered if this was our taxpayer dollar grant funds, donations from the community, or some sort of profit from operations.
This organization used to be truly volunteer-based, and you would see activities throughout the year such as the Nevada County Fair, 4-H Club work for seniors, neighborhood presentations, Home and Garden show, Scotch broom pulling days, Fourth of July parade float, spaghetti dinners, Firewise potluck dinners and work days. There was always appreciation for volunteers too — potluck style lunches and awards galas where we could share ideas and celebrate what we’d accomplished.
Now it appears to have moved to be mostly a fee-for-service business with paid staff. They are competing with local contractors who don’t have grant funded equipment, and still lost this much money?
Mismanagement, fraud, and waste is somewhat expected in big government and corporations, but a local nonprofit stating they are helping with fire safety? The amount they lost is even more than they want to pay their CEO.
Eleanor McCrea
Grass Valley
