Elany Prusa: ‘South Pacific’ — I’d see it again

The recent CATS production of "South Pacific" was such a joy to watch!

The orchestra playing the beautiful songs at the beginning was entertaining enough that I didn't feel I even needed to see the play! But then the play combined with the very professional actors and quality singing was so entertaining and beautiful to see and listen to. The set was totally impressive, the comedy portions were hilarious, the costuming was original.

My only regret was at the end, knowing there would be no encore. I didn't want this fantastic play to stop! It is the kind of play you would want to see even for a second time.

Elany Prusa

Rough and Ready