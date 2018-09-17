Elaine Meckler: Don’t drop the ball: vote

We have much to be hopeful about in the upcoming November election.

John Cox has moved closer to his goal of becoming the next governor of California. A new poll just released by SFGate on Sept. 7, shows Gavin Newsom ahead of John Cox by only 5 percentage points. The poll also shows that 17 percent are saying that they are still undecided.

What a tremendous rebound, considering he was down by double digits.

Mr. Cox is for repealing the new gas tax, Proposition 6, which is costing Californians millions of dollars in tax and registration fees. He wants to rein in Caltrans because they spend more than double the national average to build and maintain a mile of highway. He wants to help remove California from the top of the list as the highest poverty state in the nation.

New and conservative leadership is necessary if we are to turn this around.

We all just need to be positive, talk about facts and make sure everyone we come in contact with actually casts their ballot in the November election.

Recommended Stories For You

We need to be proactive, we need to be vocal, we need to make phone calls and we need to vote. Don't drop the ball by sitting by and doing nothing. Take a few minutes and get involved.

If you want change, you have to be part of that change.

We can do this together.

Elaine Meckler

Grass Valley