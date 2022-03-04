Elaine C. Ashton: Blaming guns
So here we go again. In a recent news story, the Sacramento authorities were strongly warned by the wife that her estranged husband was dangerous. The wife took every legal action possible to keep the dangerous father away from causing harm to herself and her children.
Nothing more could be legally done.
And now three children and an innocent adult are dead and the guns will be blamed — not the lack of laws to deal with emotionally disturbed persons. After all, we wouldn’t want to interfere with the “rights” of the emotionally disturbed person.
And the people who are dead? Well, we don’t have to worry about them any longer, so let’s just blame the guns. We are a sick country.
Elaine C. Ashton
Grass Valley
