Elaine Ashton: Where’s my mail?
What is going on in the USPS? People from all over are complaining about not getting their mail for days. Our regular mail person retired a few days ago and ever since we are lucky if we have received mail even once. One woman on Nextdoor said a neighbor two miles away received her mail and fortunately brought it to the proper recipient. What is going on? Any reason why The Union is not investigating this total mess? Do we all have to go to the post office to pick up our mail? Seems like a plan to me. At least we would get it.
Elaine Ashton
Grass Valley
Bill Bellizzi: No mail for over four days
Where the bleep is my mail? Mail service to my home has deteriorated steadily since the pandemic started, and, as of today, has ceased to exist!