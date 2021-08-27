Elaine Ashton: Thanks, Ken
Compliments to The Union for publishing the outstanding, on-target guest column by Ken Paige about Dr. Scott Kellermann.
Because this opinion piece was so appropriate and so against what Dr. Kellermann said — I am inspired to actually read The Union from now on. I pay for it but my husband reads it — I never do. This behavior will change from now on.
Thank you, Ken Paige. I look forward to reading future commentaries.
Elaine Ashton
Grass Valley
