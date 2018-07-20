Elaine Ashton: Misuse of apostrophe not missed
July 20, 2018
I'm a little slow getting to read the paper. Just finished the paper from July 5 and I see the sub-headline: "Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns for it's fourth time this July."
Can't you just explain to The Union staff that the apostrophe means "it is" and maybe that would help them remember when to use the apostrophe or not?
Texting and Facebook have all but eliminated spelling of words … let alone proper spelling and proper grammar. I wonder what is being taught in schools?
Elaine Ashton
Grass Valley
