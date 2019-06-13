Elaine Ashton: A thought on the anti-abortion stance

People against abortion say every baby deserves a chance at life. I totally agree — with one caveat — every baby also deserves to be wanted and loved particularly because a baby is totally unable to care for itself.

My thought is – the only person(s) who have any right to tell a pregnant woman to birth her unwanted baby is the person who is willing to take over the complete care of that baby when it is born.

While we are so eager to give away free stuff to everybody:

What if … free sterilization would be offered to anybody who wants it?

What if … the whole world got that concept?

Maybe, we humans wouldn’t have to have another war as our preferred method of population control.

Good luck with that concept!

Elaine Ashton

Grass Valley