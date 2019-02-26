Elaine Ashton: A few questions

A few questions

Let's talk about abortion. How on earth do you force a woman to love her baby? To raise this child in a loving manner? And when will we talk about the man who impregnated her? Who will raise these unwanted children? They are, unfortunately, not wanted.

It literally makes me sick. We keep hammering on the female aspect of this dilemma. Ever think about reading history and realizing abortion has been going on forever?

Do we ever talk about how many of our young men and women get killed during a war? And these young people are already connected to many other people … loved by many other people and we very casually send them off to die. What's with that?

Of course, good ol' human beings have always been eager to conquer other human beings to take whatever they want from "the other guy." We must defend ourselves unfortunately, but let's take a lot of time to consider how many lives will be lost whenever we send off our damned-near-babies to fight for us.

What if we supply contraceptives to everybody — I don't care how old or young they are — what about that? I'd be willing to pay toward that goal, then we can argue about who is or is not using them. Free sterilization might be worthwhile also. Ya think?

Recommended Stories For You

Is it time to look at the whole picture of what humans do to each other?

Elaine Ashton

Grass Valley