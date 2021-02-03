Eileen Jorgensen: Against community

Ken Paige, co-owner of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant in Nevada City, wrote an Other Voices column entitled, “Hope for the new year,” explaining the rebellion of the Nevada County Restaurant Coalition that he helped organize to oppose the COVID-19 protocols.

Apparently Paige has become an expert on the public health response to communicable diseases. He states that we should “abandon the lockdown approach and embrace a more targeted COVID-19 strategy focusing on balancing risk and benefit.”

Paige is asking us to risk while he benefits. His choice to disregard the cautionary guidance from science — and subsequently the protocols during this pandemic — has proven a hardship in our community. The city and county have had their hands tied because of the pending lawsuit that Paige and his renegades have promoted against them.

What would the original Friar Tuck have done in Paige’s predicament? I believe that he would have embraced these times as a opportunity for hospitality and generosity. I imag have embraced these times as a opportunity for hospitality and generosity. I imagine that he would organize to feed people rather than serve up division and hostility. The community will not forget what Paige has dished up to us during these trying times.

Eileen Jorgensen

Nevada City