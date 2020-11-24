Edward Peevey: Thank you, Grass Valley
My name is Edward Peevey, I ran for Grass Valley City Council this election.
First, I want to thank Grass Valley citizens for your support and votes. I am overwhelmed with all the support that I did receive. The people I met from knocking on their doors and had the opportunity to talk with was very rewarding. We have a great community here in Grass Valley. This was my first time to throw my hat in the ring and it was a great learning experience. Maybe if I would have spent more money on my campaign it would have made a difference. I don’t really believe in gathering campaign funds, to me that’s money that can go to so many other needed areas. I don’t know. I only spent $20 of my own money for business cards. I truly love Grass Valley and I will still like to help in building up our great community.
Edward Peevey
Grass Valley
