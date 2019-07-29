 Edward Peevey: Repair the streets that really need it | TheUnion.com

Edward Peevey: Repair the streets that really need it

Letters | July 29, 2019

I see that the City of Grass Valley has been fixing streets around town. The problem I have is that the streets they are working on are some of the better streets around town.

The streets that are in the greatest disrepair seem to be overlooked.

I don’t think that our tax dollars are being used in the best interest of the taxpayers if these streets in desperate need of repair are being ignored.

Edward Peevey

Grass Valley

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Letters
See more