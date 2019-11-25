Edward Falick: Great to ‘meet’ merchants like Getz, LaMarca families

I was delighted to read Cory Fisher’s Meet Your Merchant profile of the Getz and LaMarca families and their contributions to the Nevada County community’s culture.

It’s hard to believe that 40 years have past since the first movies were screened at the Nevada Theatre. They were a blessing to those of us hungry for entertainment. Not only do Barbara, Mike, Michael and Azriel have a talent for picking the best productions to show, they are also generous with their time and talent in many outreach projects that benefit our community.

Edward Falick

Nevada City