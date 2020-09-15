Edith Lufkin: Of losers, suckers and the wounded
Of all the plentiful prospects worthy of abuse out there, what could possibly compel our “Dear Leader” to settle on our war heroes?
His choice suggests these people are a threat to him, their selfless sacrifices a searing rebuke of his own complete, perfected self dealing. But, ironically, he seems unconsciously to recognize this — he has enough humanity for that — but not enough to restrain his signature need to obliterate as best he can the menace de jour.
Edith Lufkin
Nevada City
