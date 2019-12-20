Ed Thomas: Deputy’s DUI should not be front-page news

Deputy’s DUI should not be front-page news

Shame on The Union newspaper in Grass Valley for making the arrest of a Nevada County deputy sheriff on DUI charges a front page story.

Kudos to GVPD for first of all doing the right thing by making the arrest and secondly for handling it in a conscious, professional manner.

I challenge The Union to come up with some front page stories about the good things that our local law enforcement folks do every day and focus their efforts in reporting on positive things instead of much of the garbage they put on the front page daily. I trust that the community and her colleagues will support this deputy and that the shame of a DUI (I know what that feels like personally) will not push her into resigning.

We all make mistakes. Learn from them and move on to become a better person. Happy holidays everyone. Be kind.

Ed Thomas

Grass Valley