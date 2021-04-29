Ed Suchow: Opening mine a bad idea

So our town has made it into the news for all the wrong reasons. Between The San Francisco Chronicle and Sacramento television, all of northern California knows about the possibility of a gold mine reopening here in our beautiful town.

A mine here? Are you kidding me? In this community? A mine in this day and age with what we now know about what this industry does to a community and the environment?

Are we actually debating this? Who that lives here is actually in favor of this? The only voice I’ve heard in favor are the people who want to open it.

Imagine if this was in your backyard? If you lived nearby? If possibility of incessant noise, traffic, pollution started to impact you? If the company enters bankruptcy or pulls up stakes after changing our quality of life here?

Just because mining was part of our past history does not mean it goes with our present or future history. One has nothing to do with the other.

Ed Suchow

Grass Valley