Ed Suchow: Opening mine a bad idea
So our town has made it into the news for all the wrong reasons. Between The San Francisco Chronicle and Sacramento television, all of northern California knows about the possibility of a gold mine reopening here in our beautiful town.
A mine here? Are you kidding me? In this community? A mine in this day and age with what we now know about what this industry does to a community and the environment?
Are we actually debating this? Who that lives here is actually in favor of this? The only voice I’ve heard in favor are the people who want to open it.
Imagine if this was in your backyard? If you lived nearby? If possibility of incessant noise, traffic, pollution started to impact you? If the company enters bankruptcy or pulls up stakes after changing our quality of life here?
Just because mining was part of our past history does not mean it goes with our present or future history. One has nothing to do with the other.
Ed Suchow
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Greg Martin: What happened, Tiger?
Sorry for your injuries and glad to see you are recuperating, Tiger Woods, but I have a couple questions. The sheriff said you were driving 87 mph when you crashed. Is that the truth, Tiger?…