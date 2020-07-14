Ed Suchow: Nightmare at the Nevada County transfer station

After hearing the nightmare stories about the lines at our transfer station I left the house at 7 a.m. for the 8 a.m. opening only to find 100 cars in front of me.

Cars driving on the shoulders and onto oncoming traffic just to get through. With this amount of need, how is it possible they are closed Monday and Tuesday? If their business model makes money, why not make it seven days a week? Plenty of people need jobs. It shouldn’t be tough to staff.

This current model is not serving the community needs and is also creating a dangerous situation in case of emergencies.

Ed Suchow

Grass Valley