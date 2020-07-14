Ed Suchow: Nightmare at the Nevada County transfer station
After hearing the nightmare stories about the lines at our transfer station I left the house at 7 a.m. for the 8 a.m. opening only to find 100 cars in front of me.
Cars driving on the shoulders and onto oncoming traffic just to get through. With this amount of need, how is it possible they are closed Monday and Tuesday? If their business model makes money, why not make it seven days a week? Plenty of people need jobs. It shouldn’t be tough to staff.
This current model is not serving the community needs and is also creating a dangerous situation in case of emergencies.
Ed Suchow
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User