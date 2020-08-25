Ed Simeone: Fast internet access needed now

I read the “People need Broadband” article (The Union, July 31) and had to shake my head in frustration. We live one hour from the capital city of the richest state in America and our access to high speed internet is appalling.

In 2016 and again in 2019, I toured Vietnam by motorcycle from the Chinese border to Ho Chi Minh City. Even in places where they were still using water buffalo to plow their fields, the hotels and coffee shops had fast and uncensored access to the web. How is it that a communist country with a GDP of $245 billion can accomplish what we can’t in California with a GDP of $3.2 trillion?

Expanding internet access in Nevada County is going painfully slow, forcing many residents to the expensive and slow service provided by HughesNet or hotspots from AT&T or Verizon, whose cell towers are overwhelmed by customer demand. Fixed internet providers don’t reach many places in the county, so most of us can only wait for the coming low orbit satellite providers that could be several years away.

With many people now working at home, the state legislature should support getting fast internet access to all Californians now!

Ed Simeone

Nevada City