Ed Buryn: Thanks to free dental care for veterans

My deep thanks to Stacy Fore of Fore Dental Care in Grass Valley, and to dentist Amanda Robinson and dental tech Katie, for their generosity in offering free appointments for veterans on Veteran’s Day.

My chipped molar required a full gold crown replacement, normally quite costly, but they did the job expertly at no cost to me.

Kudos and blessings to this dental office for their heartfelt community service.

Ed Buryn

Nevada City