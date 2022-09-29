Ed & Bernadette Sylvester: It’s not too late

Measure V will provide the funds needed to improve our evacuation routes, improve our early warning systems and provide additional green waste disposal.

Fire is not political. It does not respect city boundaries or local business communities. Arguments that the funds could be used for other purposes do not recognize that hundreds of those who have endorsed the measure individually or through Firewise communities will be watching how every dollar is spent.

Measure V prioritizes matching grants. I know from my work in the transportation community that being a “self-help” county can be leveraged for even greater assistance. We could still be waiting for the Dorsey interchange and the Truckee Bypass if those communities had not worked cooperatively with the County and State to make them happen.

How can you watch the recent fires in our adjacent county – the destruction of miles of forest resulting in loss of property and unhealthy air – and not support Measure V? Let us step aside from political and economic divisiveness and act as a community to support this much needed effort. Vote yes on Measure V!

Ed & Bernadette Sylvester

Nevada City