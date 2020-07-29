E. Frank Santos: Thanks to Good Samaritans
I recently fell on Mill Street and being on blood thinners, it was messy. One of the owners of Fable Coffee, Amanda Daly and Nicky rushed over, kindly helped me up, and offered their employee restroom for me to wash up.
I left them with a bloody mess, which they cleaned up. Later, the ER staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital professionally and compassionately stopped the bleeding, cleaned me up and confirmed no broken bones. Not one of them asked my politics.
Don’t forget to buy Fable’s delicious coffee the next time you are in town. Use the ER only when needed.
E. Frank Santos
Grass Valley
