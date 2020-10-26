Durinda Kelley: Not a popularity contest

In my lifetime, which is almost 80 years. I have categorized apexes which, in my opinion, have changed the course of history, not only for this country but for the world and civilization.

Number one: The internet, from its conception to the explosion of information.

Number two: The mapping of DNA; the rippling effects of benefits too many to list here, and

Number three: 9-11, where the world witnessed total demonic hate and evil.

Though there have been other atrocities, other wars, other inventions, and other natural disasters, I cannot list them all only the three that I believe have had extreme broad effects for us all.

I now see another climax upon us, which I could probably say was the entire year 2020, but primarily I’m speaking of the upcoming election.

One vote will cause the door to be fully opened to socialism, a bridge from capitalism to communism.

We are looking into an abyss of the spiraling down to a government that will be totally controlling your faith, your hope, your wealth, your food, your education, and your health, bringing citizens to the lowest common denominator, because those are the easiest to control.

I believe a vote for four more years of President Trump will bring a faster road, a more honest road to individual freedoms, law and order which we were founded on, positive actions of putting America first, and the continuation of healthy debate without censoring opinions. Actions, not just meetings, to problems facing us in the future. This is not a popularity contest. Never before has there been a more important fork in the road of our democratic republic.

Durinda Kelley

Nevada City