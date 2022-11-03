Duane Strawser: Why “W” is a bad choice

I’m asking any Nevada City resident who truly cares about the future of our wonderful city to Vote No on measure “W”, and here’s why. You might have heard me speak at the recent League of Women Voters or Chamber of Commerce debates explaining why Measure-W is a bad idea for Nevada City. The LWV debate is available online if you’d like to watch it. If you’re still on the fence, let me reiterate why “W” is such a terrible choice for our community.

Firstly, we, as in our whole community could and should have worked this out together. “W” was put on the ballot by a small group of people gathering signatures through misinformation and pressure without input or “permission” from our citizens. After collecting these signatures under false pretenses, they pulled a U-turn and tried to get the Council to pass it quickly without going to the public ballot as promised. This vocal minority, many who aren’t registered to vote in Nevada City proper, don’t live in an affected neighborhood, or worse, are GV residents who don’t even live in Nevada City at all, want absolute control to micro-manage all architectural and land-use decisions in Nevada City without input from us local residents and homeowners. This is a pattern they’ve attempted to achieve for years, and yet again.

They hired outside lawyers to write an initiative that straight-jackets all Nevada City regions that they proposed themselves for “W” into restrictive Historic zones, even neighborhoods and homes that don’t qualify as “historic.” If our residents want to extend the existing downtown Historic District, it should be done with input from all residents in a manner that is flexible and can be easily amended by our elected officials in the future.

Voter initiatives submitted by a small group is a terrible way to make City-wide land and property use decisions which can’t be easily changed without another $30,000 ballot measure that comes out of taxpayers’ pockets, yours, and mine, to be amended or removed. The group that submitted “W” didn’t pay for this measure, the rest of us did.

“W” creates a Zoning Ordinance that our Planning Commission and Councils can’t easily alter if it isn’t working, yet with only 3 votes the Council can add unlimited additional restrictions and expand the Historic District boundaries any time without input from us residents who are directly affected. Whoever controls the Council, controls our future, and the author of Measure-W was the campaign manager for a majority of 3 of our current Councilmembers. Get the picture of the true backstory and goals of “W” proponents? Also, you can’t support “W” and claim to support workforce and affordable housing, which are so critically important and needed by so many residents in our city.

We can’t see the future to understand which current codes may need to change and adapt down the line as the world changes around us. Therefore, working through a community-driven process of notifications and public hearings is the most sensible way to move forward on land-use law. Flexibility for our future staff, planning commission and council members is the key for Nevada City to thrive moving into the future, while still protecting our historic character.

The effects of California SB9 will have minimal, if any effects on our community, regardless of the misinformation being spread, which is simply a scare tactic to steal your vote. Links on our City website offer an independent report explaining the negative aspects of “W,” which is why our City staff don’t support “W”. The report states that “W” is lacking in substance. “W does not meet the criteria proposed by the California State Attorney General and is unclear if it would in fact even exclude the use of SB9 as promised.” Only 31 potential ADU’s will remotely qualify, not the 100’s that “W” proponents have claimed. We have rules, zoning codes and requirements already in place to protect us.

So, not only will the State of Cal AG’s office challenge the legitimacy of this so-called and falsely created “Historic” neighborhood label, but Nevada City will be left with a rigid zoning law that does nothing but actually invite the creation on more architectural regulations and restrictions to non-historic neighborhoods and homes, the opposite of what the “Yes on W” have told you. It’s been falsely advertised from day 1. Make no mistake, the State of California will sue Nevada City, and that’s a battle that we can’t afford, and can’t win. If our community feels we need additional, future property rights Historic neighborhood protection for our citizen’s, we can choose to create legitimate, truthfully documented HND’s, or even protect authentic Historic dwellings individually.

Please Vote No on “W” at next week’s election. It’s bad for Nevada City, period.

Duane Strawser is a past Mayor, business and homeowner in Nevada City.