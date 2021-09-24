Dr. Eric Holtrop: The end of an era
In life it, has been said, that everything changes; nothing stays the same. This is true for me and my family, as we are moving to St. George, Utah, Oct. 3.
I have been seeing patients in Nevada County for over two decades and have amassed hundreds of friends and thousands of beloved patients. I never imagined leaving Grass Valley without a huge party, but the reality of a worldwide pandemic brought an end to that idea.
I am starting my own concierge medicine practice in St. George (My Team MD) and I will be able to spend quality time with my patients and ensure all of their health care needs are met. Instead of seeing thousands of patients per year, I have capped my practice to 400 patients.
My amazing wife, Helen Zurek, will retire, again, and continue to train for triathlons, and we will enjoy the hundreds of miles of bike paths in Washington County and within the national parks. She will also join the Washington County Search and Rescue Team.
My son Jack has graduated from Nevada Union and will be enlisting in the U.S. Navy Reserves soon! He will do great and is up for the challenge!
My son Tyler is finishing his senior year of high school in Folsom and plans to go to college (Utah?).
As for my countless friends and wonderful patients, look us up anytime you are in Utah, we would love to take you out to lunch and catch up. Bring your mountain bike!
All the best to you and your health! Visit our site at http://www.myteammd.com.
Dr. Eric Holtrop
Grass Valley
