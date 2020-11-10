Douglas Keachie: Unhackable on-line voting system

First the voter registers in the normal fashion, but includes not only signature, but also an email address. The county, of course, shares this data with the state. Next, both the state and the county send you a graphic token, like a QR code, different codes for each.

You go online with the county or state. You fill out a ballot, but only if you check the previously sent token with the one being shown on the site you are logged into (state or county). There will be apps that can do the comparison, or you can print out a high resolution 8.5 x 11 inches, and eyeball it, overlay it, or however. You make your choices.

You hit “enter,” and you have voted. The state and county share your ballot. You can log into either, again looking for the matching QR code, and using a 26-digit code, added onto your ballot, which they have sent you as a file.

You now check again to see that each ballot is a perfect duplicate. If there are any conflicts, you call them in. Commercial accounts all claim that they have no way of recovering your password, so use that kind of technology, to preserve privacy, on all codes involved.

Both the state and county use completely different software systems to accept your vote, and to tabulate it. Hackers would have to know what your tokens look like, and what your 26-digit code is.

They could try to send your email, an official looking version, but you would have to fail to notice the differences in the QR code, when you went to login in. And then the opposite (county or state) would have to be tracked and fake duplicated.

Douglas Keachie

North San Juan