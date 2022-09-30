Douglas Henry Moon: It could happen here

Last month, we visited friends at Lake Almanor and drove up to Lassen National Park. The devastation from the Dixie fire in that area is beyond belief. We also recently vacationed in the Santa Cruz area and made a trip to Big Basin State Park on the first day the park reopened to visitors after the wildfire there two years ago. Again, the severe fire damage was heart breaking. It will be years; decades even, before these areas return to any sense of natural beauty. Historical structures are gone.

Closer to home, we saw the first plume of smoke rise from the Rice’s fire from our back deck and watched the smoke cloud grow to huge proportions. The South Yuba River State Park was right there and if the wind had been blowing the opposite direction, we might have lost the Park and all of the historic structures there, including the Bridgeport Covered Bridge. Two years ago, we lost the Independence Trail in the Jones wildfire. Tourists visit our beautiful County for the trees, lakes, rivers, trails and historical sites.

If we lose these treasures, we lose the tourist industry they attract. Our small towns would then join Boulder Creek, Chester and other mountain towns struggling to survive after wildfire disasters. I believe that any strong wildfire mitigation, preparation and safety measures we can take and control locally are worth supporting. We have the opportunity to invest in our own community, to make it better prepared and a much more safe place to live.

Measure V is worth our support. The funds from this measure are protected. They will be spent totally within our County They will be in a separate account. A team of local emergency response experts will recommend how the funds are spent each year. There will be an annual audit and a separate citizen oversight committee to monitor expenditures. Grass Valley, Truckee and Nevada City will see dedicated funds each year to support additional emergency preparedness and response measures. We cannot wait! The time to act is now! Please vote YES on Measure V.

Douglas Henry Moon

Penn Valley