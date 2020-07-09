Douglas Bianchi: Self-righteous outrage
One never knows from whence threats to liberty and individual freedom may arise. Thanks to Jo Ann Rebane for her vigilance in uncovering the machinations of a nest of jackbooted librarians.
This cabal appears, shockingly, to be conspiring to crush our sacred right to browse. This right, while not explicitly described in the Constitution, was certainly part of the original intent of the Founders. As made clear in Federalist 982. Or would have been had grocery store newsstands and public libraries been foreseen. And had they gotten around to it. Or something.
The important thing is to maintain our sense of self-righteous outrage.
Douglas Bianchi
Nevada City
