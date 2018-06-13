Douglas Bianchi: Poor election coverage
June 13, 2018
Your June 5 election day coverage was a disappointment. The new Voter's Choice Act effectively changes "election day" into the last chance to vote during "election month."
After your early editorial suggestion that we should wait until the end of this period to cast our ballots, you almost let the event slip by, marking its passing with an unenthusiastic little 120-word notice at the bottom of page one.
I would hate to think that wide participation by the local citizenry in deciding their future was not a priority for you.
Douglas Bianchi
Nevada City
