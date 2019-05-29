Douglas Bianchi: On ‘under voting’

Regarding “Hits & Misses” on May 23, Dick Tracy has an alternative to leaving his ballot on his desk. If he submits it without marking either candidate, it will be counted as an under vote rather than as a “don’t care, can’t be bothered, don’t have a clue” vote.

It may be small comfort, but it should be possible to statistically eliminate the ballots that were accidentally left unmarked, leaving any substantial under vote to represent the anti-shenanigan constituency.

Douglas Bianchi

Nevada City