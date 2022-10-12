Douglas Bianchi: Measure W guide

For my friends and neighbors still undecided about Measure W, here is a simple three part guide and decision tree:

If you are a legal geek and you enjoy paying for groundbreaking litigation, vote yes.

If you care more for the details of Nevada City’s exterior appearance than for how we live and work and play, vote yes.

If, after having read the measure’s twenty three pages of legalese and after having watched a typical planning commission meeting, you find yourself energized, enlightened and excited about the future of our fun, interesting and quirky little town, then, by all means, vote yes.

Douglas Bianchi

Nevada City