Douglas Bianchi: Measure W guide
For my friends and neighbors still undecided about Measure W, here is a simple three part guide and decision tree:
If you are a legal geek and you enjoy paying for groundbreaking litigation, vote yes.
If you care more for the details of Nevada City’s exterior appearance than for how we live and work and play, vote yes.
If, after having read the measure’s twenty three pages of legalese and after having watched a typical planning commission meeting, you find yourself energized, enlightened and excited about the future of our fun, interesting and quirky little town, then, by all means, vote yes.
Douglas Bianchi
Nevada City
Douglas Bianchi: Measure W guide
For my friends and neighbors still undecided about Measure W, here is a simple three part guide and decision tree:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments