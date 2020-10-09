Douglas Bianchi: Forest in a village
The local Hobbits would benefit from spending some time, along with their tea and crumpets, pondering the difference between a village in a forest and a forest in a village. Nevada City over the years has evolved from the former to the latter. Meanwhile, a perch in a tree should provide a front row seat if the city gets around to re-installing its klaxon. I trust the bolt holes are comfortably appointed.
Douglas Bianchi
Nevada City
