Doug Wight: Turn on your headlights during inclement weather

Now that we are in the rainy season, I have been driving both locally and on major roads in nearby cities observing that a large number of drivers are on the road without headlights turned on when it’s raining.

Many assume that their running lights are sufficient, but the taillights aren’t on in those situations. People in California need to be reminded that it’s the law that headlights must be turned on if it is raining or during other low visibility situations per the following:

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles’ California Driver Handbook, “You must turn on your headlights if snow, rain, fog, dust, or low visibility (1,000 feet or less) requires the use of windshield wipers.” This law, as stated in California Vehicle Code 24400, took effect in January 2008.

With a large percentage of cars that have automatic headlights that turn on at night, many do not automatically turn on during daylight hours when windshield wipers are turned on. You still need to manually turn on the light switch.

It would be great if you could put together an article reminding drivers of the law.

Doug Wight

Grass Valley