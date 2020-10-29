Doug Miller: BLM’s idealogical framework

The Other Voices column of Oct. 1, “Fear Mongering,” is persuasively written, but asserts, among other things, that the organization calling itself Black Lives Matter is not Marxist-influenced, despite claims by others. He found, reviewing their beliefs, no support for such indictments.

A quick search led me to a different conclusion, based on a YouTube interview with the organization’s co-founder, Patrice Cullors, on Jared Ball’s The Real News Network, July 22, 2015, in which she states, “We actually do have an ideological frame; myself and Alicia [Garza] in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super versed, on, sort of, ideological theory, and I think that what we really try to do is build a movement to be utilized by many, many black folks …”

This segment, titled A Short History of Black Lives Matter, is still available, as of this writing, at the following link: http://y2u.be/kCghDx5qN4s. The quoted statement appears around the seven-minute mark.

Whether you agree with the organization’s positions and goals is irrelevant. The fact remains that, unless those have been fundamentally transformed in the intervening five years, the Black Lives Matter organization can accurately be described as Marxist.

Doug Miller

Grass Valley