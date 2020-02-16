Doug Crice: On the White House removals

The last few days we have been deluged with articles complaining about Trump transferring Lt. Col Alex Vindman out of the White House and back to the Pentagon, allegedly because Vindman testified in the impeachment hearings.

There is no mention in the news that Vindman was the leaker who told the whistleblower, about the contents of the phone call. If you doubt that, go back to the hearing videos where Schiff stopped Vindman from testifying about who he had discussed the phone call with, to keep Vindman from revealing the name of the whistleblower.

There was also angst because Vindman’s twin brother, also in the Army, was transferred from his White House job and sent back to the Army. This brother was working in the group that reviews tentative manuscripts for security issues, before authorizing publication, including Bolton’s upcoming book. Excerpts from that book were leaked to the New York Times at just the opportune time to bolster the impeachment trial.

So, Trump transferred two alleged leakers out of their White House jobs, and the Democrats (and the media, but I repeat myself) are in a tizzy because these honorable soldiers were so mistreated.

It seems only reasonable that Trump would want these two moved out of their sensitive positions.

Doug Crice

Grass Valley