Dorothy Korber: Thank you for comprehensive report on racist incident

As an old reporter who once covered race relations for The Sacramento Bee, I just wanted to compliment Sam Cory on the excellent story he wrote about the racist incident at Colfax High.

He wove in the recent local history of similar events, the administration’s response, and the insights of Bill Drake from Communities Beyond Bias. And my jaw dropped to learn that Nevada County is still 93% white. Well done!

Dorothy Korber

Grass Valley