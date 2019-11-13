Dorothea McAlister: Deliver a meal to a home-bound senior

Would you like to make a meaningful difference in the life of an isolated senior? Would you also like to feel like a bona fide hero, and know that you are? Then I encourage you to join Gold Country Community Services’ volunteer heroes who deliver their Means on Wheels.

I have been delivering meals to seniors for many years. I find that I get as much, if not more, from helping Nevada County’s seniors, as they do. You won’t regret bringing a meal and a smile to a lonely, hungry senior.

If you’re interested, please call Charity Bryson at 530-273-4961.

Dorothea McAlister

Penn Valley