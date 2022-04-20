Doris Balog: Two thumbs up for Alexander’s Station

We recently tried Alexander’s Station Steakhouse in Nevada City for Sunday brunch. Our meal was excellent, as was the service — thank you, Christopher.

We were served an assortment of homemade pastries, a delightful berry bisque and then our entrees. Let’s not forget the sparkling wine. For $32 (tax and gratuity not included) it’s a great value.

Lisa, an owner (her husband is the amazing chef) came over and we had a wonderful conversation. They have great vision and I hope our community embraces and supports them. Dinner is a real treat, as well!

Doris Balog

Nevada City