Donna Prince: Crab Feed a tremendous success

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported the Higgins Diggins Lions annual Crab and Shrimp Feed on Feb. 14-15. Over 400 guests feasted on 1,500 pounds of crab, 200 pounds of prawns, 30 gallons of pasta, salad, garlic bread and cake.

The event was a tremendous success and as with all public fundraisers hosted by Lions Clubs worldwide, all profits are returned to our communities. This year the profits from the Crab Feed will help offset the operating expenses, maintenance and upkeep of Higgins Lions Community Center on East Hacienda Road near Bear River High School. This facility is available to the everyone for public or private events and meetings.

We want to also extend our thanks to Hansen Brothers Enterprises for donating the use of two portable light towers that illuminated all our parking areas on both nights. The extra light helped everyone walk from and to their cars safely. Finally, a very special thank you goes to the personnel at Higgins Fire District and Cal Fire who came to our rescue by showing up each night to clean up the hall after all our guests left.

The first responders were met with a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd when they entered the room both nights.

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service organization with over 1.4 million members in 210 countries and geographic regions. Our motto is “We serve” and we do so by providing financial help and services to those in need locally, regionally and worldwide. If you want to help your community and have a lot of fun doing so check out a Lions Club near you at http://www.lionsclubs.org or call 530-268-3782.

Donna Prince

Grass Valley