Donna Prince: Crab and shrimp feed a success

The members of Higgins Diggins Lions Club wants to thank everyone in our community who attended and supported our annual "Crab & Shrimp Feed" in February.

Our two-day event served 1,450 pounds of crab, 220 pounds of shrimp, 25 gallons of pasta, 70 loaves of garlic bread, a whole lot of salad and nine Costco cakes to over 400 guests.

The heavy storms before and during our crab feed caused some parking problems at Higgins Lions Community Center, but several businesses came to our rescue by providing goods and services to help us out.

Special thanks to Bear River Aggregate for donating gravel to cover our muddy auxiliary parking area, J. DePue Trucking for delivering the gravel at no charge, and Hanson Brothers Enterprise and Sierra Safety Equipment in Newcastle for loaning us two portable light plants to provide much needed illumination for the two parking areas on the dark, rainy nights.

(Lions) members work tirelessly to provide assistance to those in need locally, regionally and worldwide.

We also want to thank Fire Chief Jerry Good and the wonderful firefighters from Higgins Fire Protection District and Cal Fire for volunteering their time both nights. We were extremely grateful to see them come through the doors to help clean up as we were beginning the monumental task after many long hours working the dinner. The Higgins Fire Community Outreach Team is fantastic!

Lions Clubs International is the world's largest service organization with over 1.5 million members in 210 countries. Members work tirelessly to provide assistance to those in need locally, regionally and worldwide. All profits from this, and any Lion's sponsored community event or fundraiser are returned to the public. All administrative expenses incurred are paid by the membership. If you want to know more, please visit our website at http://www.lionsclubs.org.

Donna Prince lives in Grass Valley.